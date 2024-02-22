Manchester City “loan” trophies from treble-winning season to fellow City Group club Girona

It’s well documented that Girona, who are currently having an incredibly impressive season, are part of the City Group, which is headed up by reigning Premier League and European champions Manchester City. The Cityzens have loaned out several players to the Catalan outfit over the last few years, and now, they’ve decided to start loaning out trophies too.

As announced by Girona on Thursday, Man City’s trophies from the 2022-23 treble-winning season (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League) will be on display over the weekend. Firstly, on Saturday at the club’s La Rambla store, and then on Monday, in the Fan Zone before their La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

Els trofeus del triplet del Manchester City, a Girona Els aficionats tindran l'oportunitat de veure en directe i fotografiar-se amb els prestigiosos trofeus aquest dissabte, de 10 a 1, a la botiga de la Rambla, i dilluns, a la Fan Zone de Montilivi, de 6 a 7 de la tarda. — Girona FC (@GironaFC) February 22, 2024

It’s a peculiar move from Girona to parade these trophies, although it does highlight further the relationship they have with Man City. Still, it’s a decision that been met with bemusement, and you can partially understand why, given that it is very random.