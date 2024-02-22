Liverpool target Takefusa Kubo discusses future following contract renewal with Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has put out a statement of intent ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final, declaring that he wants to win his first title with the Txuri-Urdin. He also discussed his future for the first time since his contract renewal was announced, tying him to the club until 2029.

Kubo was subject to enquiries from Saudi Arabia and Liverpool during the January transfer window, but were told that he would be going nowhere in the winter window. With just a €60m release clause, that had many looking towards the summer. Kubo said he was happy in Donostia-San Sebastian.

“When there is a renewal it means that both parties are happy, and that’s true in my case. I am very happy here and at the moment I think the club is also happy with me,” he told Cadena SER.

“I’m not looking at the long term, I’m happy here, I don’t want to lose focus, we have two games coming up that could change our lives. I have enough on my plate without thinking about other things.”

He was also asked about his relationship with the fans.

“It’s true that people love me a lot, here especially, I don’t know why, maybe because I’m a good person. You’ll have to ask them that,” he joked to the local media.

He also made a statement of intent ahead of Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Mallorca. It’s finely poised after a 0-0 in the first leg.

“I went to the Asian Cup with the idea of ​​returning with a title, but I couldn’t do it, and now my goal is to achieve it with La Real, but first there is a very important match on Tuesday. Some of my teammates have already won a Copa and have a title and I want to have one too. I have never won a title in my career.”

However it might not be the full stop on the matter. Recent reports state that Kubo’s release clause remained the same with his new contract, and he said that the terms of his deal were confidential. Real Madrid also retain 50% of his sell-on fee, and thus could sign him for just €30m should they get the green light from the Japanese.