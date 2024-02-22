Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger injury updates as Real Madrid look towards RB Leipzig

Real Madrid are set to get two key players back from injury in the coming week, as they look to push home their advantage in La Liga and bypass RB Leipzig into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham is on his way back, and is already looking at the Valencia game next weekend as a potential return date, say Marca. He is due to return during the week before that game, with RB Leipzig visiting the Santiago Bernabeu just four days later. He aggravated ankle ligament issues 12 days ago against Girona.

Meanwhile Antonio Rudiger‘s injury, a thigh muscle problem suffered against Getafe three weeks back, is being taken day-by-day. If the German is fit to go in their training session on Friday, then he will be included in the squad to face Sevilla on Sunday night. Otherwise he too will be returning against Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his side can take a commanding lead in that Valencia game before introducing Bellingham or Rudiger. Mestalla can be an intimidating atmosphere, and Los Che always raise their game to face Real Madrid and Barcelona, meaning it could become a physical encounter.