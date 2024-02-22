Journalist provides insight on bad blood between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Barcelona star

Joao Cancelo has had a pretty good season at Barcelona, whom he joined on loan from Manchester City last summer. The Catalan side are expected to make a permanent move for the Portuguese defender during the upcoming transfer window, and it may not be too difficult to get a deal over the line.

Cancelo has no future at Man City, at least not while Pep Guardiola remains as head coach. The pair fell out towards the back end of 2022, which prompted Cancelo to join Bayern Munich on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Lu Martin spoke in Cadena SER to reveal the reasons behind Guardiola’s bad blood with Cancelo.

“We have explained it several times. It is a problem of attitude and behaviour. If there is something that Pep cannot stand, it is bad behaviour and being overweight. Cancelo’s behaviour was not the right one, although as a footballer he has tremendous quality. The same thing happened to him at Valencia. From there he didn’t leave because he played badly, he left because even God couldn’t stand him.

“At Barca, while he plays there is no problem, but the day he stops, his character will come out. As long as he doesn’t have competition, that won’t happen, but at Man City it was different; there was a lot of quality there.”

There is a warning in there to Barcelona that the same thing could happen with Cancelo, provided that they do make a move to sign him permanently. At this stage, there looks to have been no problems, but that could change.