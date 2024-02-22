How Barcelona and Real Madrid could be affected by PSG’s €300m summer war chest

As Real Madrid close in on the signing of Kylian Mbappe, the repercussions could reverberate across the rest of Europe at the Champions League level. Los Blancos might not do too much more spending after Mbappe, although they are pursuing Alphonso Davies, but Paris Saint-Germain are set to swing big in the transfer market.

Not only do the Parisians intend to replace Mbappe, but ESPN report that they intend to strengthen across the board, and will have €300m to do so. Already, they have identified five names that are clear of the rest in terms of potential targets: Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao, Bruno Guimaraes, Bernardo Silva and Leny Yoro.

While Barcelona were highly unlikely to make a move for either this summer due to their financial constraints, it means Bruno Guimaraes might be off the cards for the coming years should he move, and Bernardo Silva might slip away from them for good. Admittedly he has always been portrayed as a Xavi Hernandez target more than anything else, but turning 30 this year, Silva may only make one more big move in his career.

For Real Madrid, their top target is obviously Mbappe himself. Yet they have been linked closely with Lille defender Leny Yoro, who has been tipped as the next big thing amongst central defenders. Just 18 years of age, and with his contract up in 2025, a move this summer beckons for Yoro. If PSG are locked in a race for Yoro with Real Madrid, they may well push harder, having lost out on Mbappe, as Los Blancos did with Aurelien Tchouameni in 2022.