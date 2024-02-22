Fabrizio Romano tips top La Liga midfielder to be available this summer

Real Betis have been in on and off talks with Guido Rodriguez for the best part of a year now, and with just four months remaining on his deal, it looks as if he may well depart Seville this summer. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he expects Rodriguez to be available for free this summer.

The 29-year-old World Cup-winner has been linked with a series of major clubs over the past two years, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. On Wednesday Real Betis President Angel Haro announced that they had withdrawn their contract offer, and that a new deal would have to involve fresh talks.

Speaking on exclusively on The Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that Atletico Madrid were interested in him.

“He was on Atletico Madrid’s list in November/December, they already signed other players in that position, so let’s see what they decide with Guido now. But my expectation is for Guido to leave as free agent, so really interesting one to follow in the summer.”

It is something of a surprise that the links to Barcelona have not picked up again, given they are desperately in need of a holding midfielder, and lacking in the finances to attack the market as they would like. That said, the links to Rodriguez did occur under previous Director of Football Mateu Alemany rather than current Sporting Director Deco, and a new manager is set to come in to replace Xavi Hernandez too.

Atletico Madrid have signed Arthur Vermeeren to be the future of their midfield, but have still been linked with Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, which would suggest that they are still in the market for a midifelder.