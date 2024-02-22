Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel wants new job ‘as soon as possible’ amid Barcelona links – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona appear to have three names at head of their managerial shortlist for the coming season, and the fact that one of them has only recently become available has clearly sparked a number of rumours. Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel made it public that they would not be continuing together past the summer, meaning the Blaugrana would not be forced to negotiate a financial package to bring him in.

Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi is another on the shortlist, but his €10-15m release clause is considered a major obstacle for the Blaugrana. Meanwhile another former Bayern manager in Hansi Flick has also been linked extensively with the job. Just hours after the Tuchel news was made public, Flick was described as no longer a priority for Barcelona.

Speaking to The Daily Briefing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tuchel would be keen to go into a new job this summer, clearly with the Barcelona vacancy one of the few he might interested in.

“He wants to stay into football and return as soon as possible, for sure. Let’s see what Barcelona want to do, as I told you about Flick they will take their time to decide and consider the options they have available.”

“For sure, Tuchel wants to return into training immediately after leaving Bayern,” he explained to Caught Offside.

Tuchel could potentially have options in the Premier League at the end of the season, while Milan and Juventus are yet to make a decision on the future of Stefano Pioli and Max Allegri. There is little doubt that Barcelona will be one of the more attractive proposals available to him though, especially after he recently declared a desire to manage in Spain.