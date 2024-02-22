Atletico Madrid star hints at summer exit – “I’ll know where I’ll play next season”

Caglar Soyuncu had a very tough start to life at Atletico Madrid. Having joined last summer from Leicester City, the Turkish defender struggled to establish himself in Diego Simeone’s squad, and was subsequently loaned out to Fenerbahce for the remainder of the season, where he has started well.

Soyuncu is hoping to help Fenerbahce to the Super Lig title this season, and if he manages to do so, he has hinted that he could leave Atleti on a permanent basis to join the Turkish giants, as per Diario AS.

“I have a contract with Atleti. The next 6 months are very important. If we achieve a happy end to the season, I think I’ll know where I’ll play next season. The coach gives me opportunities as a right centre-back and I try to do the best I can.”

Atletico Madrid are likely to be open to a sale, provided that they receive an acceptable offer. However, with the possibility of Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic also leaving the club this summer, multiple centre-backs could be required in the transfer window.