Atletico Madrid handed another injury blow – but receive positive news on Antoine Griezmann

Not only did Atletico Madrid lose to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, but they were also struck down with two major injury blows.

Antoine Griezmann was the first, as he suffered a moderate-grade ankle sprain, which looks set to see him out of action for the next couple of weeks. The second saw Jose Maria Gimenez suffer a muscular injury, which forced him off at half time at the San Siro.

As reported by Marca, the prognosis for Gimenez’s injury has come back, and he is set to miss the next few matches. That means that at the very least, he would miss La Liga matches against Almeria and Real Betis, as well as next week’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash with Athletic Club at San Mames.

Griezmann is also expected to miss that match with Athletic, although Marca have now reported that he has a slim chance of being available. Atletico Madrid could have their talisman back for that game if he recovers well from his ankle injury over the next few days, which would be a massive boost to their chances of reaching the Copa del Rey final.