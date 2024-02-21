“We had everything signed” – Atletico Madrid missed out on Argentine striker in 2023 because of Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid were in the market for a striker last summer, although they were unable to sign one up at it turned out. However, that wasn’t for the lack of trying, as they came very close to completing a deal for Mateo Retegui.

Retegui was set to come to Europe after a strong season on loan at Tigre from Boca Juniors. As was revealed by Carlos Retegui, his father and agent, Atleti was his first choice, although the deal broke down because of multiple reasons, as per MD.

“Last year we had everything signed with Atletico Madrid, Mateo was going to play there. The deal fell through due to financial fair play and Joao Felix.

“He had to choose between playing in Germany, England or Genoa. They told me he was crazy not to choose the Premier League, but that opportunity will come.”

Retegui ended up joining Genoa, where he has impressed so far this season. Atletico Madrid will hope that it doesn’t turn out to be a missed opportunity, although it’s fair to say that he’s not been needed so far, given the exploits of Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and co.