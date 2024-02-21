WATCH: Robert Lewandowski continues fine form as Barcelona lead against Napoli

Barcelona were excellent in the first half of their Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Napoli, albeit without being able to find the back of the net. However, they’ve manage to find the breakthrough now, what what could be a vital moment in this tie.

The goal has come from Robert Lewandowski, who has now made it four goals in his last four matches. He was played in by Pedri, and after cutting back on to his right, he fired home brilliantly past Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.

BARCA WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH. Lewandowski slots home to take the lead 🤜🤛#UCL pic.twitter.com/SEnk5n3RkP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 21, 2024

It’s a goal that Barcelona richly deserve. They have not started as well in the second period, but they have still been the better team, and Lewandowski’s fine finish in their reward.

Barcelona now have something to defend in Naples. They will hope to see this one out, to ensure that they have a lead going into the second leg at Montjuic, which takes place in three weeks’ time.