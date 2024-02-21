WATCH: Napoli force equaliser against Barcelona courtesy of Victor Osimhen

Barcelona had been in a great position in the Champions League last 16 tie with Napoli, having taken the lead in the first leg in Naples. However, they have now been pegged back against the run of play.

Barcelona have been the better team at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, and they got their reward in the second half as Robert Lewandowski fired home after being played in by Pedri. However, Napoli have now equalised, with the goal coming from their main man, Victor Osimhen.

Napoli level it up! Victor Osimhen as cool as ever 🧊#UCL pic.twitter.com/TBiwc6N6Xe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 21, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: OSIMHEN WITH THE EQUALISER!! Napoli 1-1 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/x78WzGQA2y — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 21, 2024

BACK IN THE STARTING XI. BACK ON THE SCORESHEET ✅ Victor Osimhen scores his first Napoli goal in 2024 👏 pic.twitter.com/GJj7Mhqr3H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2024

It’s a brilliant goal from Osimhen – he showed great strength to roll away from Inigo Martinez, and then made no mistake when presented with the opportunity, finishing beyond Marc Andre-Ter Stegen.

Barcelona will be very disappointed to have lost their lead, having worked so hard to get the advantage. Their main aim now should be to ensure that they don’t leave Naples trailing in the tie.