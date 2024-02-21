Valencia tie down impressive teenage defender to new contract amid Premier League interest

In the last few years, Valencia have often looked to sell their best players in order to ease their financial woes. However, under head coach Ruben Baraja, they will hope to keep as many of their squad together as possible, given that they have a very young side comprised of several academy graduates.

One of those is Cristhian Mosquera, who has established himself as a regular starter in the centre of defence this season. Despite being just 19, he has played well beyond his years, and looks to be a top prospect.

This has aroused the interest of clubs in the Premier League, although Valencia have moved quickly to tie him down to a new contract, as reported by Relevo. The new deal will keep him at Los Che until the summer of 2026.

It is an excellent move from Valencia to tie down Mosquera to a longer contract. He looks to be a fine prospect, and as he continues to play regular football at the Mestalla, he will only get better.