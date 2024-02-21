Thomas Tuchel added to managerial shortlist at Barcelona following Bayern Munich departure announcement

On Wednesday, it was announced that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season – it comes following a difficult spell for the reigning German champions, who are currently eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

However, despite exiting Bayern in the summer, Tuchel may not be out of a job for long. As reported by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona have added him to their list of candidates to replace Xavi Hernandez, who is also stepping down from his position at the end of the season.

It’s noted that Tuchel dreams of managing in Spain, and especially at Barcelona. He loves the Barca DNA, having liaised with club legends Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. Also in general, he’s a big fan of Spanish football.

🚨News #Tuchel: So far, he is not in concrete talks with any club. He is focused on Bayern. But: He wants to take over a new club in summer! ⚠️ Been told: Tuchel is very open for a move to FC Barcelona. And he is on the list – among other candidates ✔️ ➡️ For years, he has… pic.twitter.com/CEQBe8BUfS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 21, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Tuchel is considered as a serious candidate for the Barcelona job. He looks to be up against countryman Hansi Flick, as well as Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. Whoever is selected by Deco and Joan Laporta has to be the perfect appointment, given that the club is heading in a dangerous direction.