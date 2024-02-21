Spain on the verge of nationalising defender making waves in Serie A

Spain look as if they may be about to blood their next top central defender, albeit one making a name for himself in Serie A. Dean Huijsen has been in fine form since joining Roma on loan from Juventus, but is keen to play for Spain.

Originally of Dutch origin and from Dutch parents, Huijsen and his family moved to the Costa del Sol at the age of five, and ended up playing for Malaga. He would remain at La Rosaleda until the age of 16, when he moved to Juventus.

Since January he has been on loan at Roma, and has been impressing, scoring twice in eight appearances at the Stadio Olimpico, and earning a starting spot. As per Diario AS, he is keen to play for Spain despite representing the Netherlands at all of the previous underage categories. The RFEF began the process of gaining him Spanish nationality months ago, and are still awaiting approval from the immigration office. Should it come through in time, their plan is to call Huijsen up for the under-21 side in the next international break in the second half of March.

Santi Denia has an imposing physical profile on his hands, with Huijsen towering over most of his opponents. Despite his large frame though, he exhibits typically Spanish accuracy on the ball, as well as looking accomplished as a defender.