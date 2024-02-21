Sergio Ramos excited to make his return to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu – “I’m going to feel at home”

One of the big storylines going into Sunday’s fixture between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be Sergio Ramos’ return to the Santiago Bernabeu – the stadium he called him between 2005 and 2021. The 37-year-old had a glittering, trophy-laden career in the Spanish capital, although he will be hoping to help Los Nervionenses earn a result there on this occasion.

Ramos was a firm fans favourite during his time at Real Madrid, and the likelihood is that he will get a great reception upon his return to the Bernabeu. As per Relevo, he’s very excited for Sunday’s match.

“I’m going to feel at home, for sure. I’ve spent many years there, living the most important moments of my career. And I have wonderful memories of the people, the fans and my teammates. It’s going to be a unique moment.”

Ramos also recounted the previous meeting between Real Madrid and Sevilla earlier in the season, during which he also scored a late winner against his former side.

“Kepa got a really good header that would have given us the win,. Even so, we played them one-on-one, we even had chances to win the game. At the end of the day, when we’re compact and together, playing with intensity, we’re a guerrilla team.”

Ramos will hope that he and his Sevilla teammates can keep this mentality for this weekend’s fixture, as they look to extend their four-match unbeaten streak.