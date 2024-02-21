Real Madrid without key duo for Sevilla fixture as suspension appeals rejected by Competition Commitee

Real Madrid will be without several key players for Sunday’s clash with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham remain injured, while Antonio Rudiger and Joselu Mato may also absent due to knocks. On top of that, Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga will be unavailable due to suspension.

Camavinga picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano last weekend, while Carvajal was sent off late on at Vallecas for elbowing Kike Perez. Real Madrid submitted appeals to the Competition Committee to have each of these cards removed, but as Sport have reported, their requests have been turned down.

Carvajal’s absence means that Lucas Vazquez will start at right-back, while Camavinga’s unavailability means Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti with a bit of a problem, especially if Rudiger misses out. He may be forced to play Toni Kroos as the deepest midfielder, with Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos among the options to replace the Frenchman.