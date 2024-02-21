Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe spotted in Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is the talk of the football world due to a much-awaited move to Real Madrid that appears to be in the works, but he has spent this week in Barcelona. The French forward had two days of holiday, and spent it in Catalonia with Achraf Hakimi.

According to MD, he was seen in Restaurante Botafumeiro, an upmarket place where Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has been seen conducting business in recent weeks. Meanwhile Sport assure that he was seen enjoying some of the nightlife in the Catalan capital over the previous two evenings. What is beyond doubt is that Mbappe was seen at the airport on Wednesday taking his leave from Barcelona, as he prepared to fly back to France. He was seen signing autographs for fans, but refused to answer questions on his future.

The latest reports from both Spain and France assure that Mbappe has agreed to join Los Blancos, and what remains is for minor details to be negotiated, including image rights and his presence at the Paris Olympics this summer.