Real Madrid sweating on fitness of two players ahead of Sevilla clash

Real Madrid’s options for this weekend’s clash with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu are looking rather limited, despite the fact that their injury crisis looks to be coming to an end. Carlo Ancelotti will be without Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga due to suspension, while Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are all still injured.

The same can be said for Antonio Rudiger, who is still yet to return to action after picking up a thigh injury against Getafe at the start of February. He’s yet to return to group training, although as reported by The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, he is hoping to do so in the next couple of days, so as to be available against Sevilla.

Furthermore, it’s also noted that Joselu Mato has picked up an ankle injury. He did individual training on Wednesday as a result, although he is still expected to be fit and available for this weekend.

Update from the club: Bellingham has a chance of playing vs Valencia, but is expected to return vs Leipzig Rüdiger wants to be with the group on Thursday or Friday, but remains a doubt for Sevilla Joselu has a right ankle problem, but is expected to play vs Sevilla… — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) February 21, 2024

Ancelotti will certainly hope to have Rudiger and Joselu at his disposal on Sunday, as Real Madrid look to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing draw against Rayo Vallecano. Sevilla have picked up form in recent weeks, so there’s no doubt that it will be a tricky test for the La Liga leaders.