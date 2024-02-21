Real Madrid identify 17-year-old central defender as summer target

Real Madrid have been considering a move for a central defender this summer amid injuries this season that would allow them more security going forward. However they may have discovered a future prospect for the position under their noses.

According to Relevo, Los Blancos are interested in 17-year-old Cristian Nikolaev, who currently plays for Alcorcon B, on the outskirts of Madrid. Of Bulgarian-Spanish origin, Nikolaev is a towering defender measuring nearly two metres in height, and has been impressing at Santo Domingo.

Their intention is to bring him in this summer and slot him into the Juvenil A team initially, at under-19 level with a view to promoting him to the Castilla team if things go well. Originally signed from Getafe’s youth ranks, he stands out for his power and speed across the ground.

He is the second name Los Blancos will look to add to the Juvenil A team after Rayo Majadahonda’s Carlos Munoz.