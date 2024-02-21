Real Betis star closing in on exit as President confirms talks have halted

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez has been linked with the exit door for going on three seasons, but as his contract dwindles, there has been increasingly less talk about a move for the Argentine. The 29-year-old has more recently been touted as a target for both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but talks have broken down with Betis over a new deal.

Ahead of Real Betis’ away tie in Zagreb, as they hope to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo, President Angel Haro addressed the issue to the press, as reported by Diario AS.

“There was an offer that has expired. We would have to talk again. He is committed and wants to return as soon as possible. Whether he renews or not, he wants to play as soon as possible. He has not closed the door on further talks.”

It remains to be seen whether they will make another offer with Betis. As per ED, Betis have been sufficiently impressed with the performances of Johnny Cardoso that they have retired the offer, and intend to submit a new, lower one to Rodriguez. The World Cup-winner was due to become one of the highest-paid players in the Betis squad had he accepted, but now Betis feel they are in a stronger negotiating position.