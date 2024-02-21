Palmeiras attempting to stop Endrick Felipe arriving at Real Madrid this summer

It has been 14 months since Real Madrid agreed a deal with Palmeiras to sign Endrick Felipe. Since then, anticipation has been building for his arrival, which is set to take place this summer, as he does not turn 18 until July.

There is great excitement at Los Blancos in regards to Endrick, who was in very good form over the second half of last season for Palmeiras. As a result, he also made his debut for the Brazil national team, despite only being 17.

However, it could turn out that Endrick does not arrive at Real Madrid at all this summer, as Goal Brasil have reported that Palmeiras have asked to extend the teenager’s stay by another six months, until the end of 2024. Their reasoning for this is that Endrick would likely not play much football in the first half of next season, especially with Kylian Mbappe expected to join from Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid are expected to give a response in the coming months, but unfortunately for Palmeiras, there is a strong likelihood that their request is rejected.