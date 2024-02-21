Manchester United “will make a decision” this summer on reported Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Mason Greenwood over the last few months. The 22-year-old has impressed during his loan spell at Getafe this season, and the expectation has been that he will be moved on by Manchester United during the summer.

Greenwood, who was previously charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, coercion and domestic violence, in the UK in 2022, before those charges were dropped after key witness stepped back from the case, had no longer wanted by Man United, which was what led to his move to Getafe last summer. However, with the partial change at the Premier League giants, things looked to have changed.

Speaking to The Athletic, Man United’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed that Greenwood’s situation will be re-evaluated in the coming months.

“Yes, absolutely. We will make a decision and we will justify it. He’s a Manchester United footballer so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yes, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.

“He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that. The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it.”

Greenwood has been linked with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, although it could well be that he ends up staying at Man United on a permanent basis. For now, the matter remains open.