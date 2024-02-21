Loan option increasingly likely for Turkish starlet Arda Guler as Real Madrid opportunities shrink

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler sealed his dream move last summer from Fenerbahce, but it has been far from a dream debut season. After six months recovering from a series of injuries, he finally made his debut in January, but still has less than 100 minutes to his name.

The 18-year-old has not had the opportunities that he would of liked, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s calls for patience. Currently he is undergoing a fitness regime to put him in better condition to compete physically in La Liga, and is making good ground, although he has some way to go still. Diario AS have revealed that Los Blancos were keen to see Guler arrive in 2024, or head out on loan this past summer in order to continue his development.

Guler himself rejected this option before the deal was done though, and again in assertive form during his first press conference, telling the media hew was not going anywhere. Real Madrid for their part did not want to miss out on a talent that they still believe could be a global star, and thus accepted his demands.

However this summer, the idea of Guler is gaining traction certainly from the club’s point of view, as reported in recent weeks. His lack of opportunities is not likely to increase much next season, with the arrivals of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, provided all goes well. Hence in order to get game time, Guler will have to consider a temporary excursion away from Valdebebas.

Guler would in theory be able to play behind the forwards or from the right, but it’s a role that Rodrygo Goes, Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz are all more than capable of playing. The strong competition for places in midfield at any rate leaves him on the outside looking in.