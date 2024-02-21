Juventus showing interest in 30-year-old Atletico Madrid defender

Atletico Madrid will have to make some calls on their defence next season, with the likes of Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic out of contract at the end of the year. However they might have a little more money to negotiate with were they to consider a sale for Reinildo Mandava.

The 30-year-old left-back, who has also operated well in central defence, is subject to interest from Juventus. So say GdS, as covered by Diario AS, who claim they will make an approach to sign him this summer.

🎙️ Jan Oblak: “There are years in which we have won the first and lost the second. Why can’t it be the other way around? I have no doubt that we can come back, and I am sure that we will do everything possible to do so.” pic.twitter.com/SsZ7jrcryo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 21, 2024

Reinildo returned to action late last year following an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for 10 months. Despite some errors of late against Athletic Club and Inter, he has generally been one of their most reliable defenders since arriving from Lille in 2022, just over two years ago.

Well-regarded in Madrid, it would be something of a surprise to see Atletico let him go, but it’s also true that Reinildo is out of contract in 2025, and this is perhaps their last chance to collect a decent fee for the Mozambique international. Equally, it could well be an agent ensuring that Los Rojiblancos know just how much their client is valued in Europe, and that any new contract offer should reflect that.