Jurgen Klopp’s agent addresses Bayern Munich and Barcelona speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will bring the curtain down on nine years of management at Anfield this summer, and given he has converted the Reds from occasional title challengers into European champions, it is no surprise that Europe’s top clubs are after him. But Klopp will not be managing anyone next season.

At the time of the announcement, Klopp explained that he would be taken a year out of coaching in order to recharge his batteries, while also saying that he would never manage another Premier League club.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich already have confirmed vacancies this summer, and both are reportedly interested in Klopp, despite his declarations. Bayern today announced that Thomas Tuchel would not be continuing in the job, and immediately there were sums being done in Bavaria, but Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has confirmed to Sky in Germany that he would be going on a sabbatical, as carried by Diario AS.

“Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team when the season ends. That won’t change.”

The lack of imagination for the top jobs becomes patently clear when looking at the potential options. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a top target for both Liverpool and Bayern now, while Tuchel is now one of the frontrunners to take the Barcelona job. Meanwhile when Klopp is available again, he will have his pick of jobs.