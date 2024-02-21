Great news for Real Madrid as key player makes long-awaited return to training after injury hell

Real Madrid’s season has been excellent up to this point, and it’s been especially impressive considering the injury woes that they have suffered throughout the campaign. They all began back in August, when Thibaut Courtois ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training session before the MD1 clash with Athletic Club.

Since then, Courtois has been in recovery, although he had been given a slim chance of returning before the end of the season. However, he now looks likely to make his comeback at some stage, as on Wednesday, he took part in group training for the first time since that fateful day last August, as per MD.

Courtois has been missed by Real Madrid, albeit less so in recent weeks as Andriy Lunin has stepped up to take the number one jersey away from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was signed to replace the Belgian keeper last summer. This has allowed Courtois to ease himself back, although he will be eager to return before the season ends.