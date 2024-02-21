Former Barcelona and Everton star could be forced to retire aged 29 – ”There’s a chance I’ll never play again”

The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for Gerard Deulofeu. The 29-year-old Spanish international, who currently plays for Serie A side Udinese, has been through injury hell during this period, and is currently recovering from a second rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Deulofeu has struggled with injuries throughout his career. It’s one of main reasons why he left Barcelona in 2015, despite having started very promisingly in Catalonia. However, things have got so bad in recent years, to the extent that an early retirement is a serious possibility, as he told Jijantes FC (via MD).

“I can’t do what I love anymore. I’ve been away from the field for over a year now. It’s been very complicated. I can’t say much, but it’s a real ordeal, you can’t imagine. I’ve known for months that there’s a chance I’ll never play again. I’m trying everything to get back but I’ve accepted the idea that I wouldn’t be able to play again.

“I’m doing my best (to take care of myself). I have changed my life completely to come back. And this is not moving forward. Of course, when you have a knee that has been so damaged by so many operations, you want to rest. But since I want to play football again, I have to encourage my knee. This involves swelling, fluid coming out, and the line is being very thin. It’s been hard, but I’m coping well because I’m happy in my personal life, otherwise it would be a complete disaster.”

It would be a real shame if Deulofeu were to retire so early. However, he has shown that he is a fighter, and he doesn’t look like giving up any time soon, which is great news.