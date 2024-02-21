Fabrizio Romano responds to Mason Greenwood price tag amid links to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Manchester United loanee and Getafe forward Mason Greenwood is uncertain of his future beyond the end of the season, and has been linked with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on a number of occasions. However Fabrizio Romano has cast aspersions on the idea that United already have a price tag in mind for the 22-year-old.

United have exiled him, and unless something changes, he will depart again this summer. Getafe President Angel Torres has declared a desire to retain Greenwood if the numbers work out, while both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked with Greenwood in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that there was little basis in the reported €40m price tag set for him by Manchester United.

“Man United don’t have a director yet, so as I’m saying every day, it’s curious to see rumours on price tag… decided by who? It’s February, still early, Man United are focused on building a structure and then we will see their decision on Greenwood,” he told Caught Offside.

It would be something of a surprise if Barcelona moved for Greenwood, as their priorities appear to be a midfielder and a left winger, while the Englishman tends to operate from the right side. In terms of position, he might be a more natural fit as one of the front two at Atletico Madrid, but equally in Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Omorodion, they are well covered, even if it does look like Angel Correa could depart in the summer.