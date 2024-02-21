Croatia legend Luka Modric has objective for after Real Madrid departure

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric looks all set to leave the club in the summer after a season in which so far he has been relegated to the bench for the most part. The 38-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

His exit seems to be taken as a given by all involved, but Carlo Ancelotti did make a last attempt to keep him at the club, offering him a role on the coaching staff if he wanted to retire. Modric has so far politely declined the offer, save for a radical change of mind, as he wants to continue playing.

While his destination after Los Blancos is not clear – Saudi Arabia enquired about him last summer – Cadena SER say that Modric intends to continue playing for at least another two years, taking him to the age of 40. What is more, he wants to continue playing for Croatia, and reach the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA with them. Currently he still feels like he has football left in his legs.

In that regard, this season might have aided him in that goal. If he does intend to keep on playing regularly until then, Modric will have had a much less demanding season on his legs this year, potentially extending what he can do down the line. Nevertheless, he is set to lead Croatia into the Euros in Germany this summer.