Champions League tie finely poised as Barcelona play out draw with Napoli

It will be all to play for in three weeks’ time at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, as Barcelona and Napoli have played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Naples.

Xavi Hernandez’s side made a brilliant start to the match, and they forced Alex Meret into several saves. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan all had efforts saved by the Napoli goalkeeper, as they failed to find a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they did manage to open the scoring early in the second half. Pedri played the ball into Lewandowski, who turned excellently inside the Napoli box before firing beyond Meret for his fourth goal in as many matches for Barcelona.

It was richly deserved for Barcelona to be in front, but unfortunately for Xavi and his players, their lead didn’t last long, as Victor Osimhen scored the equaliser. The Nigerian striker showed great play to hold off Inigo Martinez, before firing beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona will be disappointed not to have secured a lead for the second leg, but they are still in a good position to book their place in the quarter-final stage. A home victory is all that is required.