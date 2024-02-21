Brighton take action to keep Roberto De Zerbi out of the grasp of Barcelona

Sporting Director Deco has a huge task on his hands to appoint the successor of Xavi Hernandez, who announced last month that he will be stepping down as Barcelona’s head coach at the end of the season.

Many names have already been linked with the position, including the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick. However, recent reports have suggested that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is Barcelona’s preferred candidate, with Deco and Joan Laporta impressed by the Italian’s credentials.

Brighton have no intention of allowing De Zerbi to leave this summer, and according to talkSPORT (via MD), they have notified the 44-year-old of their intention to open contract negotiations.

De Zerbi’s current deal, which expires in 2026, is reported to have a release clause worth as much as €15m. Barcelona are reportedly willing to activate this, although they currently cannot afford to do so because of their financial problems. Their chances would diminish further if De Zerbi agrees to a new contract at Brighton.