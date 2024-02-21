Bayern Munich identify alternative option to Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Barcelona will face a fight on their hands to keep Ronald Araujo, but there is positive news in the sense that chief suitors Bayern Munich are considering other options.

The Uruguayan has a deal until 2026, and is reportedly happy to remain in Catalonia, as they look to extend his deal. However he did not deny contact with Bayern during the winter, and a number of sources confirmed that Araujo was their top target for the summer, although it is not clear if that might change with the recent exit of Thomas Tuchel.

Barcelona need to sell one or two major assets this summer in order to be able to register players again, and Araujo is certainly one of the most coveted options on the market. However in Brazil, as referenced by Sport, it has emerged that Marquinhos has been the subject of enquiries from Bayern regarding a potential move in the summer. They were the first contacts, and the Paris Saint-Germain defender also has options in the Premier League should he wish to pursue them.

The good news for Barcelona is that Bayern are at least weighing up alternatives. Even if this is simple due diligence for a top club, it does mean that if Marquinhos was willing and cheaper, it might be more tempting for Bayern, than hanging on solely for the possibility of Araujo. That said, it can’t be ruled out that the Blaugrana would be sanguine about a deal for Araujo at the right price.