Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel to separate – Barcelona chances for German manager rise

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel have come to an agreement to part ways in the summer, as announced by the Bavarian giants on Wednesday morning. Following a conversation with Executive Director Jans-Christian Dreesen, the pair decided to end his deal a year ahead of schedule.

The news comes after a grim run of results for Bayern, losing to Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and Bochum in succession, which threatens to capsize their season. They now sit eight points behind Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

🚨 Ilkay Gündogan: "I'm very surprised that Bayern are having difficulties now. With Thomas Tuchel they have one of the best coaches in Europe. I can only say positive things about him from when we were at Dortmund. He's outstanding tactically and extremely honest and open.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 21, 2024

Of course this leaves the path clear for Barcelona to open conversations with Tuchel about becoming their manager next season. Tuchel has been positioned as the third candidate in the race behind Hansi Flick and Roberto de Zerbi, but one of the things that has counted against de Zerbi and Tuchel is the cost of releasing them from their current clubs, which will now longer be the case for the latter.

Just weeks ago Tuchel admitted that he loved the Spanish league and would like to coach there some day at a Bayern fan event. In the past he has been linked with the Real Madrid job, but he was one of the coaches highlighted by President Joan Laporta as a manager he liked when he returned to the position in 2021.