Barcelona to investigate coach over betting links

Updated 13:10, 21/02/24.

Barcelona are to launch an investigation into Rafael Marquez’s betting partnership. The Mexican icon has been using his personal social media accounts to promote a Mexican company, with giveaway prizes.

Marquez’s activity has not gone down well in Can Barca, who feel that the posts he has been putting up could both damage their image, and also be a conflict of interests with current partners. Sport say they will now open an investigation into the matter, and it will be their Compliance department that will decide whether that is the case. At that point, the Blaugrana would be able to take formal action.

Since the original report of a potential investigation, Marquez has taken down the posts, and latest is that he will not be sanctioned by the club, although it is not clear whether an investigation has taken place.

Barcelona’s global betting partner is 1xbet, a Russian company that have come under scrutiny themselves. Given those partners have been exposed as running markets on competitions that do not exist, as reported by Josimar, hence it seems more likely the Blaugrana are concerned with a conflict of interests rather than their public image.