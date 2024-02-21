Arda Guler wanted by AC Milan as Real Madrid exit draws closer, three La Liga sides also keen

It’s looking increasingly likely that Arda Guler will leave Real Madrid in the summer. The idea looks to be that the teenager, who has struggled for playing time since arriving from Fenerbahce in 2023, will be loaned out in order to gain much-needed playing time, before returning to the club in the summer of 2025.

Like Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe set to arrive in the summer, Guler’s chance of playing time at Real Madrid next season look like depleting even further, hence why a loan is a strong possibility.

Unsurprisingly, there looks like being no shortage of interest in Guler’s services. Estadio Deportivo have reported that AC Milan are very interested in taking the Turkish international for 12 months, while La Liga sides Las Palmas, Mallorca and Real Sociedad are also in the mix.

It remains to be seen whether Guler ends up, although it will be crucial that Real Madrid select the right loan move for him, providing that they do indeed look towards this avenue.