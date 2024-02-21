Antoine Griezmann to miss Copa del Rey semi-final clash with injury, doubtful for Inter Milan showdown

Atletico Madrid suffered a double blow during Tuesday’s clash with Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Not only did they lose 1-0 on the night, meaning that they are at a disadvantage ahead of the return leg in three weeks’ time, but their talisman also picked up a significant injury.

Antoine Griezmann suffered a blow to his ankle in the second half of proceedings at the San Siro, and while it was initially hoped that he would be fine in a few days, it’s now been confirmed by Atleti that he suffered a moderate-grade ankle sprain.

🚨🇫🇷 Atlético Madrid official statement: Antoine Griezmann suffers a moderate-grade ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/eENcxzuu2z — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 21, 2024

As reported by Relevo, this means that he will definitely miss this weekend’s clash with Almeria, and also the second leg of Atleti’s Copa del Rey semi-final showdown with Athletic Club next Thursday. Griezmann is aiming to be back for the game against Inter at the Metropolitano, although it’s not certain as to whether he will be fit.

This could end up being a season-defining moment for Atletico Madrid. Griezmann is undoubtedly their best player, and losing him for a crucial period of the campaign is a big, big blow.