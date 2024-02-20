Xavi Hernandez does not expect to be sacked if Barcelona are defeated by Napoli – “I don’t feel…”

The pressure on Barcelona has been stronger than normal in recent weeks, following a poor spell from Xavi Hernandez’s side. They lost to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club, and are currently sitting eight points adrift in the La Liga title race.

The Champions League could end up being their only chance of silverware this season, although they face a tough task to overcome Napoli in their last 16 tie, with the first leg taking place in Naples on Wednesday evening.

Barcelona’s homework has been somewhat thrown out of the window for that one as Walter Mazzarri has been sacked as Napoli manager, replaced by Francesco Calzona. Xavi admitted in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match that there is unknowns about the situation, as per MD.

“Tomorrow we’ll see what tactics he uses. We are looking at how they can play, what formation they will use. But this is not the important thing, regardless of the opposing team, what matters is that we are good.”

Xavi also addressed speculation that he could be sacked in the aftermath of Wednesday’s match if Barcelona were to lose considerably to Napoli.

“I don’t feel like my future is at stake now. I’m immensely excited and motivated.”

Xavi has already announced that he is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, but there’s a strong chance that he is emptied before then if they exit the Champions League at the hands of Napoli. As such, there is big pressure on the 44-year-old and his side to get a result in Naples.