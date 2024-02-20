WATCH: Inter Milan lead against Atletico Madrid as Marko Arnautovic finally takes his chance

Atletico Madrid are heading towards a first leg defeat in their Champions League last 16 tie with Inter Milan. Having stood firm for the opening 75+ minutes against the Serie A leaders at the San Siro, Diego Simeone’s side have now gone behind.

It was a poor moment too for Atleti, as poor defending allowed Lautaro Martinez in behind – his effort was saved by Jan Oblak, but the rebound fell to Marko Arnautovic, who made no mistake, despite the best efforts of Samuel Lino on the line.

Third time lucky! 🙌 Marko Arnautovic puts his missed chances to bed by grabbing the opening goal! 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/LATxKjL1RW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 20, 2024

Arnautovic, and the entire stadium (aside from the Atleti fans in attendance), will be hugely relieved that he has finally found the back of the net. He had already missed two big chances since coming on for Marcus Thuram as a half time substitute, but he’s finally taken his chance.

Atletico Madrid will know that they cannot concede again in this first leg. A 1-0 defeat is not a disaster, especially considering their record at home.