Vinicius Junior was subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid’s match with Rayo Vallecano

Depressingly, there have been many noted cases of racist abuse having been aimed at Vinicius Junior over the last 12-18 months, and this trend has continued in recent weeks. The latest incident took place on Sunday during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas.

As reported by Relevo, Movistar Plus’ The Day After programme captured the moment a Rayo supporter appeared to aim a monkey gesture in the direction of Vinicius during the match, in what is another shocking episode for Spanish football.

The report goes on to say that La Liga are considering reporting the supporter in question, which could mean possible criminal repercussions. At this moment, neither Rayo nor Real Madrid have addressed the matter, although at least with the former, the expectation is that they will take action in the coming days.

Incidents of racism continue to blight Spanish football on a regular basis. La Liga need to take action, and do its clubs, so that this problems is eradicated once and for all.