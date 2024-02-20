Valencia reach verbal agreement with 30-year-old La Liga star – but deal depends on summer departure

Last summer, Valencia expected Giorgi Mamardashvili to move on, although as it turned out, no offers came in that matched their valuation of the Georgian goalkeeper. The same situation looks set to happen again this time around, with Los Che braced for losing one of their key players.

However, movement has already been made towards signing a replacement for Mamardashvili, in the event that he does move on. Relevo have reported that Valencia have reached a verbal agreement with Stole Dimitrievski, who is very keen on a move to the Mestalla, having missed out in 2019.

Dimitrievski is out of contract at Rayo Vallecano at the end of the season, and he looks destined to move on. Villarreal and Sevilla have both shown interest in signing him, but it is Valencia that is his preferred destination.

However, nothing has been put in writing yet as Valencia are no prepared to commit to the deal without knowing whether Mamardashvili has a realistic chance of leaving this summer. If he does, Dimitrievski will be his replacement.