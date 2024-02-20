Valencia hold talks with agent of promising Real Madrid youngster ahead of possible summer move

Vinicius Tobias was seen as a fine addition to the Real Madrid set-up when he joined on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2022. However, he has failed to break into the first team during the 18 months since his arrival, and that’s unlikely to change before the end of the season.

As such, it looks increasingly unlikely that Real Madrid will exercise the option to sign Tobias on a permanent basis. However, that does not mean that he won’t be staying in Spain, as other La Liga clubs have taken an interest in the young defender.

According to Radio Marca, Valencia sporting director Corona met with Tobias’ agent on Tuesday. While it’s not known what the reason for that meeting is, there is a strong chance that the Brazilian youngster was the subject of it.

REUNIÓN 🎙 Noticia @RadioMARCA 🤝 Corona se reúne con el agente de VINÍCIUS TOBÍAS 🚘 Ha visitado hoy la ciudad deportiva de Paterna 🙌 También representa a jugadores como Bruno MÉNDEZ del granada 📻 te lo contamos ya en la 98.7 FM pic.twitter.com/f8l5wRj392 — Radio Marca Valencia (@RMValencia) February 20, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Valencia do advance their interest in Tobias over the coming months. He could be a shrewd signing, although it would depend on the asking price that he is available for.