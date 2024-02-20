Sevilla to be without key defender for Real Madrid clash after another injury problem

Marcos Acuna has had a very disrupted season so far. Having already been out for sustained periods of time on two separate occasions – the last of which saw him missing for almost two months – the World Cup winning defender has now been struck down again.

Acuna was forced off at half time of last weekend’s goalless draw with Valencia at the Mestalla – Sevilla have now confirmed that he has suffered a thigh injury.

Although it’s not yet known just how serious the issue is for Acuna, it’s expected that he will miss Sevilla’s upcoming trip to the Spanish capital this weekend to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

Acuna’s absence is a big blow for Sevilla, especially considering they were unbeaten in the four matches since he returned from his previous injury. Adria Pedrosa is sure to be his replacement against Real Madrid and beyond.