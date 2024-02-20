‘Really Complicated’ – Fabrizio Romano responds to Alphonso Davies links

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is likely to be one of the most mentioned names over the coming months and into the summer, as long as his future remains uncertain. Out of contract in Bavaria in 2025, Bayern must decide whether they want to sell Davies this summer or continue trying to renew his deal.

Football España have been informed by Matteo Moretto that Bayern do want to renew Davies’ contract, and that Real Madrid, who have been heavily linked with his signature, are paying ‘very close attention to his situation.’ However as things stand, nobody is in talks with Davies, are nor are Los Blancos speaking to Bayern about a deal.

🚨 JUST IN: A meeting took place in Barcelona between Deco and the representative of Alphonso Davies, whose contract is set to end in June 2025. @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/9HWLXEnzYi — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 19, 2024

On Monday evening, Gerard Romero reported to the surprise of many that Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh spent three days in Barcelona recently, where he met with Sporting Director Deco to discusss a potential deal. His information was that Davies would require a salary of €12m per year in order to sign for the Blaugrana, as well as a signing bonus.

🚨 Davies' agents want €12m net and also a bonus. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 19, 2024

Now Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that it is ‘really complicated’ for Barcelona to make a deal happen.

“The agent of the player was in Barcelona but at the moment, I’m not aware of concrete negotiations with Barca. They have Balde in that position and Alphonso wants an important salary, either from Bayern with new deal or Real Madrid or any other club. So, for Barca it’s really complicated to offer that.”

Certainly unless Alejandro Balde leaves for a major fee, which is not impossible, then signing Davies seems like a pipe dream for the Blaugrana. It could well be that Barcelona’s summer is dictated first by sales, and then replacements, rather than attacking their own priorities first.