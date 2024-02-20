Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric offered coaching role for next season

Real Madrid icon Luka Modric is likely to leave the club at the end of the season, or at least that was presumed, but he could potentially remain should he desire.

The reason is his lack of game time this season – Modric has gone from a starter in the big games, to a rotational option for Carlo Ancelotti this season. Everything is pointing to an exit at the end of the season when his contract expires, although his destination is not certain. The 38-year-old received interest from Saudi Arabia last season, but it is not yet certain whether he would be open to that move.

However Diario AS have confirmed news from The Athletic that Modric was offered to move into Ancelotti’s coaching staff by the Italian at the end of the season, should he decide to retire. A priori, the Croatian has opted to reject that offer, feeling he has more football in his legs. His plan currently is to spend at least another year playing.

No doubt Modric will want to expel some of the frustration from losing his starting spot this season, and it is clear that even if he isn’t first-choice for Ancelotti this season, he still has plenty of quality to offer.