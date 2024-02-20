Real Madrid star turns down offer from Carlo Ancelotti, decision means that summer exit is certain

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had offered Luka Modric the chance to join his coaching staff from next season onwards, thus ending his playing career in the process.

Modric is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been heavily linked with ending his 12-year stay in the Spanish capital, especially since he has been a bit-part player for much of the campaign.

Despite being 38, Modric still intends to continue his playing career, even if it is away from Real Madrid. As such, he has turned down the offer from Ancelotti, as reported by Relevo. Furthermore, Modric saw the proposal from the Italian as a way of saying that he isn’t good enough to play for Los Blancos next season.

Modric’s relationship with those at Real Madrid, and especially Ancelotti, has soured over the course of the season because of his lack of playing time, and it looks like being a disappointing end to a fantastic spell for the Croatian midfielder, who has been a wonderful servant for Los Blancos.