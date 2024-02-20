Real Madrid intend to activate €1.5m release clause for 14-goal striker, will act as competition for Kylian Mbappe

While Jude Bellingham has stolen the headlines for Real Madrid for the course of 2023-24 so far, having been on Ballon d’Or-winning form for much of the campaign, he is being given a run for his money as the club’s signing of the season.

Bellingham has 20 goals in 29 appearances, but not too far behind him is Joselu Mato, who’s amassed 14 in 35 matches played, albeit with many of these having been as a substitute. The 33-year-old was Real Madrid’s only striker signing last summer, which was a decision that raised many eyebrows at the time.

Although he hasn’t reached the levels of Karim Benzema, his predecessor, from years gone by, he has still been a magnificent piece of business. As such, Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid intend to trigger the €1.5m release clause in the loan agreement they made with Espanyol.

It would mean that Joselu stays at Real Madrid going forward, where he would act as an understudy to Kylian Mbappe (and also Endrick Felipe), whose arrival at the club is finally expected in the summer. He’s shown that he is more than dependable when relied upon, and at that price, Los Blancos really can’t go wrong.

