Predicted XIs Inter Milan-Atletico Madrid: Surprise move from Diego Simeone up top, Reinildo Mandava to start

Atletico Madrid have travelled to Milan in order to arrest their away record in the Champions League, and will attempt to do so at 21:00 CEST against Serie A leaders Inter.

Los Rojiblancos will be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Lemar, but Alvaro Morata has surprised many by making the trip, despite an ankle injury that looked as if it would keep him out. Inter will be without Juan Cuadrado.

The big surprise is that Marcos Llorente looks likely to continue his role up front, as he did against Las Palmas, having scored a brace. Diario AS believe that he will start alongside Antoine Griezmann, with Saul Niguez coming into midfield and Morata making the bench.

Marca are of the same opinion, feeling that Reinildo Mandava will be given the left wingback duties for the first time this season, a role that has usually been reserved for Samuel Lino of late. Nahuel Molina will play opposite him.

Fewer alterations are expected from Inter, who will have Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez up front. The latter is at risk of suspension, as is Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Samuel Lino is the only player at immediate risk of suspension for the second leg.