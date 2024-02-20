Paris Saint-Germain outline budget for signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Barcelona will look to sell one or two major assets this summer, and as their highest earner, and one of the stars they are willing to part with, Frenkie de Jong is increasingly looking like the preferred choice. Of course the money they are looking for is out of the question for a number of clubs, and Paris Saint-Germain are part of probably four to five that would consider signing him.

The Blaugrana reportedly want €100m for de Jong, which in any normal situation might be a sensible asking price, but with the weak economy and exorbitant wages that he is currently earning, it puts them in a poor negotiating position. Some reports have even claimed that simply keeping de Jong will cost the club €77m over the remaining two years of his deal.

🚨 Joshua Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich this summer, as his relationship with Tuchel is broken. Barca are monitoring his situation. @BILD pic.twitter.com/tgZT3TJMRA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 19, 2024

According to Sport, PSG are looking for a forward this summer, and a midfielder, which could be de Jong. They are willing to fork out €60m for de Jong, which could rise to around €80m with bonuses and variables. If de Jong is to depart, their plan is to sign Girona captain Aleix Garcia for somewhere between €14m and €20m, with whom they have been heavily linked.