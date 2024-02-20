Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Updates on Alejandro Balde, Alphonso Davies and Atletico Madrid starlet

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

No negotiations ongoing for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Bayern are still trying to renew him, and that is their intention, Real Madrid are interested, Premier League sides are interested, but Real Madrid are paying very close attention to him right now.

Right now I don’t have information on Barcelona one way or another, but I can say that there is no agreement with Bayern for a new deal, and there are no negotiations underway for Alphonso Davies from Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid loanee attracting interested from Italy and England

Regarding Samu Omorodion I can tell you you that there was interest from Premier League teams and Serie A in January. But Atletico have full faith in him, Omorodion knows that they believe in him, and he wants to succeed at Atletico Madrid. Right now there are no talks to reinforce his contract, he has a buyout clause between €80m and €100m, which is already quite high, and maybe they will try to strengthen the contract even more, but the most important thing is that Omorodion is keen to make it work at Atletico Madrid.

Could Alejandro Balde leave Barcelona in the summer for a big offer?

In terms of Balde, it’s a conversation to be had down the line. Right now, there are no offers. No doubt, he is a profile that will be on the agenda for many clubs, definitely in the Premier League, and you know that Jorge Mendes knows how to move in these situations, and how to work his way through them. Right now though, there’s nothing concrete regarding Balde though.